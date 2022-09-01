Second woman arrested in 'horrific case of animal abuse', volunteers needed

A second arrest has been made in what authorities are calling a ‘horrific case of animal abuse’ in Heard County.

Wendy Brewer, the owner of Dogs Rock Rescue, is facing felony charges of aggravated animal cruelty.

Deanalyn Reign, 56, is a Dogs Rock Rescue associate. According to investigators, Reign has a criminal past for animal abuse in Alabama.

"She was given two years probation (…) and some classes that she had to take. And that same year in Connecticut, she was stopped on Interstate-95 by Connecticut state troopers. And they recovered 20 dogs--correction, 30 dogs--that were stacked in crates inside a van," said Lt. Dan Boswell with Heard County Sheriff’s Office.

Wendy Brewer (left), Deanalyn Reign (right).

Today, those dogs are on the road to recovery. Authorities say the dogs are gaining weight and their health conditions are improving.

FOX 5 Atlanta first broke this story last week when Brewer was arrested. Then, deputies seized more than 200 dogs from her property--many of which were sick, hungry and dehydrated. Others were found dead.

Crates of dogs found abandoned in van days after being transported for an adoption event.

A van used to transport some of the dogs for a weekend adoption event was found on the property still packed days afterward. It had never been unloaded.

Heard County Animal Control has a normal capacity for 15 dogs, but is currently housing around 50. Since FOX 5's coverage of the arrest, donations of food and care products have been flooding in. But, authorities say they are in desperate need of volunteers to interact with the dogs everyday.

"…to come here to animal control to help clean them, walk them, feed them [and] take care of them. Because the volunteers who have been doing this have been doing it since last Thursday. So they're tired and we have to get some new, fresh people in," said Deputy EMA Director Richard Bell.

If you are interested in volunteering to walk and care for the dog, contact the Heard County Animal Shelter. The dogs are also now up for adoption at this and several other shelters.

