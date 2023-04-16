More than 1K student athletes compete in track and field event at Westlake High School

More than a thousand student athletes from across the state of Georgia and from 30 schools participated in what is considered one of the top track and field meets in the county on Saturday.

The Christian Coleman Invitational, which took place at Westlake High School, was named in honor of the Olympic gold medalist who is considered to be the 7th fastest person alive.

A local track and field coach says its sporting events like these that can go a long way to help young people.

Event organizers say a few teams also traveled from Idaho and Maryland to participate in the meet.