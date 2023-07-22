More than 100 vehicles broken into in Inman Park area, including police vehicle

More than 100 vehicles, including an Atlanta Police patrol vehicle, were broken into early Saturday morning, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

It happened in the 100 block of Montag Circle NE. Preliminary investigation indicates that at least two guns were stolen during the incident. However, those guns did not come from the police vehicle.

APD would like to remind everyone remove all valuables from their vehicles, lock their doors, and never leave their vehicles running. Theft from vehicles and auto thefts continue to rise and plague Atlanta because valuables are left in vehicles, and criminals take advantage of these opportunities.

