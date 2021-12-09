More security added to two Johns Creek schools, police say

article

Two schools in Johns Creek will have added security after potential threats surfaced this week.

Chattahoochee High and Autry Mill Middle School will have additional officers on campus, the Johns Creek Police Department said.

Police said the Fulton County School Police and Fulton School District are aware of the threats and investigating and a letter will be sent home to parents.

The nature or severity of the threats was not disclosed.

