More massage parlors in Roswell shut down by city for operating without licenses

The City of Roswell has taken action to close down 9 additional massage establishments, bringing the total closures for the year to 16, according to Roswell Police Department. This move is part of an ongoing effort by city officials to ensure legitimacy and compliance within the local business community.

During a targeted enforcement operation on March 18, the following establishments were found to be operating without the necessary licenses and were shut down:

Care Therapeutic Health Services LLC, 282 Rucker Road, Suite 90

Ease Massage, 1085 Holcomb Bridge Road, Suite 140

Lilly Massage, 10479 Alpharetta Hwy., Suite 8

M Massage, 900 Mansell Road, Suite 16

Woori Massage, 1072 Alpharetta St.

Yun Massage, 11230 Alpharetta Hwy., Suite 112

Spa Amore, 11285 Elkins Road, Suite J2

Heavenly Foot Massage, 11680 Alpharetta Hwy., Suite 200

Amethyst Enterprises, 770 Old Roswell Road, Suite H500

Additionally, 15 businesses were inspected for compliance with City Ordinance 6 citations being issued for violations.

Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson emphasized the city's commitment to eradicating illicit activities in massage parlors and combating human trafficking. "The safety and protection of our residents is a solemn duty," said Mayor Wilson. "To me, there is no more important compact for a City with its residents than the compact of public safety and protecting those who cannot defend themselves."

The Roswell Police Department says it will continue to conduct regular compliance checks in the coming days and weeks. Police Chief James Conroy stated, "We are committed to ensuring that the overwhelming majority of legitimate businesses in the City of Roswell are able to operate unencumbered. We are equally committed, however, to taking intentional enforcement action against those businesses willfully operating illegally or engaging in illicit activity."

All massage establishments in Roswell are required to possess a current and valid massage establishment license, along with a business license. Businesses operating without meeting these requirements are urged to immediately cease operations and apply for the necessary licenses at the Roswell Police Department, located at 39 Hill St., Roswell, GA 30075, during regular business hours.