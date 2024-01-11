Expand / Collapse search
Roswell mayor leads crackdown on illegal massage parlors

By
Published 
Roswell
FOX 5 Atlanta

Illegal massage parlors in Roswell shut down

Illegitimate massage parlors in Roswell are being targeted as the city launches a moratorium on all business licenses for spas. What the mayor is saying about the measure.

ROSWELL, Ga. - Illegal massage parlors in Roswell were shut down, police say. Mayor Kurt Wilson says it’s part of the city’s continuing crack down on illicit businesses. It comes after the city launched a moratorium on illegal massage spas. 

Mayor Wilson says police shut seven spas for operating without valid licenses last Friday. "We’re not going tolerate illicit spas in this city," Wilson said. "You’re going to continue to see that until we absolutely make sure that there are no illicit spas in the city of Roswell." 

The businesses include Katy Massage on Atlanta Street, Jin Spa on Woodstock Road, and Mei Massage and Star Massage, both on Alpharetta Highway, and Foot and Body Massage, Pamper Your Feet, Enjoy Massage, all on Holcomb Bridge Road.

In December, the city launched a 90-day moratorium on issuing business licenses to massage spas. This came after police arrested three people at several locations around north Fulton County for trafficking more than 20 women last fall.

"The people who are being trafficked are absolutely powerless," the mayor said. 

Mayor Wilson says Roswell launched the temporary ban on new licenses to close gaps in the city’s code. "As these businesses close, because there’s plenty of loopholes, they would open back up," Wilson said. 

The mayor says the city is considering a number of other measures once the moratorium expires. "We’ll keep writing new ordinances when they keep finding holes," Wilson said "We’re exploring what tactics work best. If a tactic doesn’t work, we’ll say is there another tactic we need to bring in place."