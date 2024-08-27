More Georgia State Parks make all-terrain wheelchairs available

Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites are now accessible to even more visitors, thanks to the addition of all-terrain wheelchairs at 10 new locations.

As reported on Good Day Atlanta last year, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources partnered up with the Aimee Copeland Foundation for All-Terrain Georgia, an initiative to create a fleet of powerful all-terrain wheelchairs and make them available for free at Georgia State Parks. When we first covered the initiative in March 2023, 10 state parks offered the Action Trackchairs to visitors. Now, that number has increased to 20 locations, including Indian Springs State Park in Butts County.

During an interview with Good Day Atlanta last year, Aimee Copeland Foundation founder Aimee Copeland spoke about the impact the high mobility all-terrain wheelchairs were already making on visitors.

"We had one person who lived near a local state park whose wife and child go on hikes every day," she said. "He’s never been able to go with them. Until now."

Added the Foundation’s Melanie Dunn: "The first time I got in one of the chairs — I’m a double amputee — it was like I was running again. This program allows people a chance to play. It gives them a chance to explore God’s beauty and the Universe at its absolute best."

Reservations are required to use the all-terrain wheelchairs — to book your spot and check out a full list of state parks currently participating in the program, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Indian Springs State Park, getting a closer look at the Action Trackchairs and learning more about how they work.