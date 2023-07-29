Moped driver killed in head-on collision on Wilson Mill Road SW

A moped rider is dead after a collision shortly before 9 p.m. July 28 in the 500 block of Wilson Mill Road SW in west Atlanta.

Atlanta Police say the Yongfu moped was traveling north on Wilson Mill Road when it entered the southbound lane. The moped then ran into a Ford Crown Victoria.

The moped rider was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger on the moped was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and is stable. The driver of the Ford Crown Victoria sustained non-life-threatening injuries. It's unknown if the driver was transported.

The collision is still under investigation. No names or ages have been released for those involved in the collision.