Monroe police searching for suspect after man found murdered in driveway

Arrest warrants have been issued for a suspect who police say shot and killed a man Wednesday morning in Monroe.

The victim, 37-year-old Terrence Gaither, was found dead around 11:23 p.m. in a driveway along Green Street, according to Monroe police.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 24-year-old De'erreist Crutchfield, of Monroe. Crutchfield is facing a murder charge. Police consider him to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.