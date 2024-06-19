MomoCon 2024 breaks attendance records at Georgia World Congress Center

MomoCon 2024, the Southeast's largest celebration of gaming and anime, drew an impressive crowd of over 55,800 attendees over Memorial Day weekend at the Georgia World Congress Center. The record-breaking event showcased a vibrant mix of animation, comics, video games, and more, solidifying its status as a must-attend for fans and enthusiasts.

The convention featured an array of renowned guests, including iconic game developer Goichi "Suda51" Suda and Vivienne Medrano, creator of the hit adult animated series Hazbin Hotel. Legendary Disney voices such as Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid) and Scott Weinger (Aladdin) also graced the event, delighting fans with their presence.

MomoCon 2024 offered a diverse range of activities, from gaming stations and concerts to wrestling matches and a car show. The event not only captivated attendees with its rich programming but also set a new attendance record, highlighting the growing popularity of gaming and anime culture in the Southeast.

The organizers have already announced that MomoCon will return in 2025, promising even more exciting experiences for fans to look forward to.