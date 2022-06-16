Mom of five says apartment has forced family to endure scorching temps without AC

While temperatures in Atlanta reached record highs this week, one tenant at an apartment complex on Bouldercrest Road said she and her children have had to go through it without a working air conditioning unit. Myesha Mason told FOX 5 she and her five kids have been relying on fans to keep cool inside her home at Eagles Run apartment complex.

"It’s been hot since I moved in…we haven’t had no AC," she said. "They have to go to my best friend’s house upstairs to get air or to cool off…that’s how hot it is because like right now, I just got off work and it feels like hell in here."

Mason said she moved into the apartment a year-and-a-half ago. She said the AC is just one of many items on a long list she’s repeatedly asked maintenance to come and take care of but received no such assistance.

"I’m a hardworking mom of five, I try to do the best I can, I try to keep up with everything and it’s really hard on me because come in and they not fixing anything around the house…anything…and I’m paying $1,100," she told FOX 5.

Photos and videos from Mason’s home showed mold, bugs, flooding from plumbing issues and more that she said she’s filed requests for but have gone unanswered—though they are listed as "complete" on the complex’s resident portal.

"At this point it’s crazy because every time I come home, it’s something new broke," she explained.

FOX 5 reached out to the leasing office of Eagles Run Apartments, which referred us to the property management group Infinity BH, headquartered out of Florida.

Calls and emails to Infinity BH and its owner went unanswered. When we tried to leave a voice mail, the number said the mailbox was full. A search on the Better Business Bureau’s website showed an "F" rating for the property management group and similar complaints listed.

"This is ridiculous. As much money as I pay and then they want to charge hundreds of dollars in late fees," Mason added.

She told FOX 5 she opted not to renew her lease in February and is currently paying rent month to month while she looks for another place for her family.