Mom complains Douglas County school bus failed to show up for students

A Douglas County mom says she sent her son off to his school-bus stop but the bus didn’t show up. Tona Fenters says it has happened repeatedly.

Fenters says Avery went to the bus stop at London Way and Crossing Drive in Lithia Springs at 8 o’clock Wednesday morning.

"The bus is supposed to come between 8:10 and 8:15 according the schedule," Fenters said.

She says Avery waited.

"At 8:45, he calls me at work, and says the bus hasn’t gotten there. At 9:30, he called me again, and stated still no bus. I was at work on an ambulance and I could not get off to come take him to school."

Fenters says her son waited at the bus stop for 90-minutes. She says he got so cold she worried he’d suffer from frostbite.

"It was 36-degreees here" Fenters said. "He had blue lips, blue fingers. He said it took him a long while to warm up after he got home."

Fenters says she called the bus transportation office.

"They said his bus driver did call out and a second bus was off-loading her children at that school and she was coming to get his route in about 10 to 15 minutes," she said.

Fenters says Avery didn’t go to school that day.

"He has bad ADHD and it’s important for him to be in a routine to learn," she said.

She says this happened several times before.

"It happened like 4 or 5 days in a row," Fenters said.

The Douglas County School District sent a statement. It reads:

"In this case, the driver for this student’s route has been out for the last two days and may be out tomorrow. A substitute driver has been assigned to this route and has been experiencing slight delays due to the driver covering additional routes."

The district also says their "GPS shows before these days the driver has been at the student's stop consistently within five minutes of the time assigned in our routing system."