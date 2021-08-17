Expand / Collapse search
Deputies: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Cherokee County home

Published 
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Cherokee County have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting at an Acworth home.

Eduardo Figueroa, 31, of Acworth was found dead at a home along Mohawk Trail around noon on Aug. 7, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to investigators, 32-year-old Powder Springs resident Nicholas Mimms was still on the scene and told deputies he shot Figueroa.

Figueroa arrived at the home, which is owned by Mimms’ parents, for a child custody visit, investigators said. Mimms is in a relationship with the mother of Figueroa’s child, deputies said.

The mother and child were not present at the time of the shooting.

Saturday, deputies arrested Mimms and charged him with felony murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

Mimms is currently in custody in the Cherokee Adult Detention Center without bond.

