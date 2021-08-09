Deputies investigate deadly shooting at Cherokee County home

Deputies in Cherokee County said they are investigating a deadly shooting in the Acworth area over the weekend, but no charges have been filed.

Eduardo Figueroa, 31, of Acworth was found dead at a home along Mohawk Trail around noon on Saturday, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigator said 32-year-old Nicholas Mimms, of Powder Springs, was still on the scene and told deputies he shot Figueroa.

Figueroa arrived at the home, owned by Mimms’ parents, for a child custody visit, investigators said. Mimms is in a relationship with the mother of Figueroa’s child, deputies said.

The mother and child were not present at the time of the shooting.

The case remains under investigation and no charges have been filed as of Monday evening.

