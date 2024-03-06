Mo Ivory expected to announce challenge to Natalie Hall in Fulton County

article

A candidate is expected to make her run for Fulton County Commission official on Wednesday.

Mo Ivory is planning to challenge the embattled commissioner Natalie Hall.

Ivory reportedly has the backing of former mayors Andrew Young and Shirley Franklin.

Hall made headlines during a recent trial.

Ultimately, a judge awarded her former chief of staff close to $1 million.

Hall was found to have wrongfully fired him after he ended their sexual relationship.

Ivory has made headlines too for her work at Georgia State.

She created a series that studies everything from the music industry to the business and legal sides of the Olympics.