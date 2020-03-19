MLS extends season postponement due to COVID-19

Major League Soccer is extending its temporary suspension of the season, the league announced Thursday.

On March 12, the league said it would suspend the season for 30 days.

In a statement Thursday morning, MLS says the decision to extend the postponement in accordance with the latest CDC recommendations.

"In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to postpone events involving more than 50 people over the next eight weeks, Major League Soccer has extended the postponement of its matches during this period of time."

"Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season - based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "We'd like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time."

The league said it remains focused on playing the entire 2020 season, even if that means pushing back the end of the season and the MLS cup.

No official restart date for the season was given.