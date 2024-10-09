Missing: Toddler wanders away from Chamblee apartment; active search

article

Authorities in Chamblee are searching for a missing toddler last seen around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Chamblee Police Department, 2-year-old Angel Austin was last seen at the 10 Perimeter Park Apartments located at 10 Perimeter Park Drive off N. Peachtree Road near Interstate 285.

Family members have informed the police that Angel is autistic and non-verbal. They say the toddler was able to leave the apartment and wander away.

Angel was last observed wearing a black shirt, without pants, and with his hair styled in a way that could be described as pigtails.

If you see Angel, please call 911 immediately.

