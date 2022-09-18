Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl

article

The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood.

Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned.

Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety. She is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. Officers say she is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 130 lbs.

The teenager was last seen wearing black pants and a black top.

Officers urge anyone with knowledge of the teen's whereabouts to contact the department at 770-477-3550.