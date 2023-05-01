Expand / Collapse search

Update: Boy, 11, reported missing in Paulding County found safe

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Chauncey Radcliffe (PCSO)

UPDATE: Chauncey Radcliffe was found safe, according to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office needs help locating 11-year-old Chauncey Radcliffe.

Chauncey is described as a Black male, 4'9" tall and weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen around 6:15 p.m. Monday in the area of Tremont Court wearing army green shirt and army green shorts. 

 If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Chauncey Radcliffe, please call 911 or contact the police.
 