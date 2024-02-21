Missing Monroe man: John Brock’s family pleads for public’s help in search

article

The search for a missing Monroe man entered its second day on Wednesday evening.

John Brock was last seen around 6 p.m. on Monday.

According to the Monroe Police Department, he was wearing a two-toned blue jacket and gray pants.

FOX 5 spoke with Brock's family on Wednesday evening, who expressed concern for him due to the various disabilities he lives with.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Detective Josh Lewis at 770-266-5186.