FOUND: Mattie's Call issued for Newton County 19-year-old

A 19-year-old with Schizophrenia was reported missing in Covington Monday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Newton County police said Dequandre Smith was last seen on Hidden Pines Drive around 4 a.m.

Smith was described as a Black male who stands 6-foot-1-inch tall and weighs 190 pounds. Police said he has brown eyes and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a shirt, black Nike flip-flops and glasses.

Police reported the teen may be traveling on foot.

If you have seen him or know any information about his disappearance, police have asked that you call 911 or the Newton County Police Department directly at 678-625-1400.