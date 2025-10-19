Missing Marietta dentist found safe after car abandoned

article

The Brief Dr. Melanie Nadler Litt, a Cobb County dentist reported missing Tuesday, has been found safe, police said Sunday. Litt was reported missing after not showing up to work on Tuesday. Police said no foul play was suspected during the search and have not shared where she was found or where she had been.



What we know:

The Cobb County Police Department announced on social media that Dr. Melanie Nadler Litt was located as of noon Sunday.

The backstory:

Litt was reported missing Tuesday morning after she failed to arrive for work at Family Dentistry at Seven Hills in Dallas. Friends said she had worked the previous day at another dental office on Villa Rica Way in Marietta.

Co-workers contacted police, who conducted a welfare check at her Marietta home. Officers found her phone inside the house, but Litt and her vehicle were missing. Friends said her car was later discovered abandoned behind a business off Barrett Parkway.

Throughout the investigation, police said no foul play was suspected.

On Saturday, officers issued a new "be on the lookout" alert for Litt but maintained there were no signs of foul play.

What we don't know:

Police have not said where Litt was found or where she had been.