Search intensifies for Marietta dentist whose car was found abandoned

The Brief Police found Dr. Nadler’s phone at home but no sign of her or her car. Her vehicle was later discovered abandoned behind a business off Barrett Parkway. Friends say her disappearance is completely out of character and fear for her safety.



A search is underway for a well-known Cobb County dentist who vanished after failing to show up for work this week.

What we know:

Dr. Melanie Nadler Litt was reported missing Tuesday morning when she did not arrive at Family Dentistry at Seven Hills in Dallas, where she was scheduled to work. Friends say she had worked the previous day at another office off Villa Rica Way in Marietta.

Co-workers contacted Cobb County Police, who performed a welfare check at her Marietta home. Investigators found her phone inside the house, but there was no sign of Dr. Nadler. Her vehicle was also missing at the time.

Friends say her car was later located abandoned behind a business off Barrett Parkway.

What they're saying:

"That’s completely out of character for her, completely," said friend Carolyn Watson Patt. "She has a whole village of people that love her. We’re worried 24/7 right now."

FOX 5 reached out to Dr. Nadler’s husband, Lesley Litt. He said he was out of the state visiting their son in college when his wife disappeared. Litt declined to appear on camera but said, "We all want to see her home and safe, and we love her dearly."

What we don't know:

Cobb County Police say the case remains an active investigation.

What you can do:

Friends are urging the public to share her photo on social media, hoping someone has seen her or may have information about where she could be.