MISSING: Local rapper known as Jae Russ missing since mid-March

A local rapper who goes by the name of "Jae Russ" is missing and the Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating him.

Jonathan Russell, 34, has not been in contact with anyone since mid-March. He was supposed to be headed to a performance in Texas but never made it.

Russell drives a red Chrysler 200 with Georgia tag CWF2711. The car was last seen in the Atlanta area. He was believed to have been staying on Hidden Brook Trail in Atlanta.

Russell is 6-foot-1-inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left forearm and has a goatee and a mustache. He often wears a jacket with a blue center and white sleeves.

If you have seen him, please call 911 or or 770-513-5700.