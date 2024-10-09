Missing 16-year-old Alabama girl may be in Atlanta, police say

article

Officers in Alabama say a missing teen may be somewhere in Atlanta.

Officials with the Oxford Police Department say 16-year-old Jasmine Elizabeth Cordova was last seen early Tuesday morning at her home on 5th Street in the city.

Investigators tell FOX 5 they have a lead that Cordova may have been dropped off at the Atlanta's Fox Theatre at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The teen is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall with a weight of 175 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information that could help find Cordova, call the Oxford Police Department at (256) 831-3121.