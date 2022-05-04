Mattie's Call for missing 66-year-old Jonesboro man

article

Police are searching for a missing 66-year-old Jonesboro man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

James Wilson was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Bogota Way of Jonesboro, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Wilson is described by police as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, bald, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Police said Wilson suffers from dementia.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.