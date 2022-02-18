Dog that went missing after owner shot on I-75 found safe by Good Samaritan

article

A dog that went missing when its owner was shot on Interstate 75 in Cobb County has been found safe.

Police say on Wednesday shortly before 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on I-75 northbound close to the Hickory Grove Road overpass.

At the scene, officers found 42-year-old Jason Matton of Somerset, Massachusetts inside his semi-truck with a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe Matton was shot by another motorist while driving on the interstate.

Medics rushed Matton to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. He is now in stable condition.

During their investigation, police say they learned Matton was traveling with his dog Suzy and that Suzy was missing after the shooting.

Thursday morning, a Good Samaritan contacted Cobb County police and said that they located Suzy.

Suzy has been found safely. (Cobb County Police Department)

The missing pup is now safe and doing well with the Good Samaritan, who is taking care of her until Matton can recover or make arrangements for someone to pick her up.

Police are still searching for a suspect in the shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

