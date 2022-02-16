Tractor-trailer driver shot by another driver, halting traffic on I-75 North

article

The Cobb County Police Department said a driver shot someone driving a tractor-trailer while traveling north on Interstate 75.

Cobb County police investigators are responding to the scene and all northbound lanes are closed.

The injured driver is being treated for serious injuries at a hospital.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said traffic is stopped past Wade Green Road in Cobb County.

Police said they responded to the scene at 1 p.m. after learning a tractor-trailer was blocking the interstate. Police learned the driver had been shot by someone who sped off north on the interstate.

Officials did not estimate when lanes would reopen.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE