MISSING: DeKalb County police searching for missing 12-year-old

article

DeKalb County police said they are looking for a missing 12-year-old and need the public's help finding him.

Officers said Emanuel Carcano was last seen on Sunday near Tanner Drive in Scottdale.

He is 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

The pre-teen has curly black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a white shirt, block joggers and white Air Force 1s.

If you have seen him, police are asking that you call their office at 770-724-7710.