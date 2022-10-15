MISSING: Clayton County police searching for man last heard from Oct. 8

article

Clayton County police have announced an ongoing search for a missing 20-year-old man.

Darnell Henderson was last seen in Ellenwood on the 5700 block of Gum Court on Oct. 7, according to his family. They told police the last time they spoke to him was on Oct. 8.

Since, several relatives have said they've tried calling him with no success.

Henderson's family members told police he suffers from mental health issues.

Henderson was described as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he is 5-foot-9-inches-tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has keloid on both of his ears, a tattoo of "butter" on his right arm and a tattoo of "autumn" on his left arm.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Henderson's whereabouts is urged to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550, or call 911.