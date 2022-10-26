Missing child alert issued for Jonesboro infant and newborn who may be with mother

article

Police are searching for a missing one-year-old Jonesboro infant and a newborn who may be in the company of their mother.

One-year-old Skylee Porter and 21-day-old Henry Porter were last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday at Massengale City Park along Hanes Street Road, Jonesboro police say. She is believed to be in the company of 33-year-old Jacquelin Michelle Silva.

Police describe Skylee Porter as being 33-inches tall, weighing 20 to 30 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt and black leggings.

Henry Porter is described as being 20-inches tall, weighing 8 to 10 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue onesie and a white hat with ears.

Their mother is described by police as being 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

A Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children, has not been activated for this case, but police would like to find the infant and her mother. Police did not disclose the details behind the disappearance or the custodial situation of the mother.

Photos of the mother and child were not released.

Anyone who sees either is asked to call 911 immediately.