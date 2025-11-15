Missing Canton man found dead in Bartow County
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The body of a missing Canton man was found in Bartow County, according to the Canton Police Department.
What we know:
Police said they responded to Bartow County to help identify the body of James Powell, 61, who had been missing since Nov. 4. They said his body was found in the Red Top Mountain area.
The backstory:
Earlier in the week, Powell’s ex-wife told FOX 5 that they share two children and that the family had been deeply worried.
What's next:
Officials said there are no signs of foul play, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Canton Police Department and past FOX 5 reporting.