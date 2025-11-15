Missing Canton man found dead in Bartow County

article

The Brief Police say missing Canton man, James Powell, was found dead in Bartow County. Powell had been missing since Nov. 4, and his family had been searching for him. Investigators say there are no signs of foul play, but the GBI is investigating.



What we know:

Police said they responded to Bartow County to help identify the body of James Powell, 61, who had been missing since Nov. 4. They said his body was found in the Red Top Mountain area.

The backstory:

Earlier in the week, Powell’s ex-wife told FOX 5 that they share two children and that the family had been deeply worried.

What's next:

Officials said there are no signs of foul play, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.