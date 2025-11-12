Search for missing Canton man intensifies after car found abandoned

The Brief James "Greg" Powell’s car, phone, keys, and wallet were found abandoned at Canton’s River Green Tennis Courts. Doorbell video shows Powell dropping off his dog two days before he disappeared and never returning. Police and family fear he may be despondent after falling on hard times and living unhoused.



Police are asking for help finding a 61-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week after his car was discovered abandoned at a neighborhood tennis court.

What we know:

Canton police say James "Greg" Powell was reported missing Nov. 4 by his daughter after she noticed his phone’s location hadn’t moved from the River Green Tennis Courts. Officers later found his car still parked there, along with his phone, keys, and wallet, but no sign of him.

Police released doorbell camera footage recorded Nov. 2 that appears to show Powell dropping off his dog, Ally, at a neighbor’s home before he vanished. Investigators said he told the neighbor he’d be back in a few days to pick her up, but he never returned. Foley is now caring for the dog

What they're saying:

His ex-wife, Cynthia Foley, said nothing appeared suspicious at the scene. "It didn't look like any foul play when he left the car. He didn't look like he had to leave all the stuff in the car. It looked like he just walked away from it," Foley said.

Foley told FOX 5 she and Powell share two children and that the family is deeply worried. "What we're concerned about is a despondent situation, that he's fallen on hard times and has been unhomed for about a year and a half," she said. "We don't know what went through his head."

"He would never leave his dog, yes with a pet sitter, yes, but he would never just leave his dog behind," she said.

Foley said it’s unlike Powell to cut off contact. "It's unusual for him not to respond to a family group text of Wordle daily. It's unlike him not to call his kids back because he lived for his kids," she said.

What we don't know:

Officers have searched nearby wooded areas, hotels, and storage facilities, but have not located Powell. He also has not been checked in at any local hospitals. A neighbor later reported seeing a man matching his description walking near an elementary school about a mile from where the car was found.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Powell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Canton police or call 911.