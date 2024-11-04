Missing Butts County teen found in Clayton County, 23-year-old in custody

A search for a missing Butts County teenager has ended with deputies recovering the girl and taking a 23-year-old man into custody.

Officials say the 14-year-old girl had been last seen around midnight on Halloween around Highway 36 near George Tate Drive.

Investigators believed the teen was in "extreme danger."

After days of searching, officials say they were able to trace the teen to Clayton County.

Early Monday morning, deputies say they located the teen safe and unarmed. She's now on her way to her parents.

Police say they took a 23-year-old man into custody. He's currently in the Butts County Jail. Officials have not released the man's name or what charges he may be facing.

(Butts County Sheriff's Office)

"I say it all the time, but Butts County truly has the best deputies around," Butts County Sheriff Gary Long wrote on Facebook. "I want to thank them for their hard work."

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Jackson Police Department at (770) 775-8232.