Missing Butts County man's body found, suspect facing murder charges

A man is in custody accused of murdering a Butts County man who disappeared from a local pub over the weekend.

Officials say 25-year-old Taylor Coup was last seen around 2:45 a.m. July 7 at Shawn O' Brian's Roadhouse on Hwy 36 East in Butts County.

After searching for days, officers say they found Coup's body but did not give any information about where he was found.

Taylor Coup (Butts County Sheriff's Office)

Following the discovery, investigators arrested 24-year-old John Jacob Martin on charges of murder.

Writing on Facebook, Butts County Sheriff Gary Long called the crime "senseless."

John Jacob Martin (Butts County Sheriff's Office)

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Butts County Sheriff's Office at (770) 775-8216.