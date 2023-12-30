23-year-old Buckhead man reported missing with dog found safe

article

Just days after reports of a missing 23-year-old Buckhead man and his dog went viral, Atlanta police announced the duo were found safe.

Jordan Kustas' family said he was last heard from on Nov. 11 when his mother received a text from an unknown number claiming to be him. She told police she found it odd given that Jordan was on her and her husband's phone plan.

The last detected activity from his phone number was reported on Nov. 28. His car was picked up by a Flock Safety camera on Brookhaven Drive for the last time on Dec. 1.

Jordan's mom told police her son was known to disappear from time to time, but it usually only lasted for a few days. When her son missed Thanksgiving and Christmas, the family filed the official missing persons report on Dec. 25.

On Dec. 30, Jordan and his dog were found. Atlanta police have not released any other information on his whereabouts, but told FOX 5 he was in good health.