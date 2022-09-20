Missing: Authorities issue Mattie Call for Clayton County teen

article

Clayton County police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who they say has multiple mental health diagnoses.

Zariyah Barnett reportedly left her Morrow home unannounced sometime late Sunday evening.

Police say the teen is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, gray leggings and black Crocs sandals.

Zariyah is diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia, Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder (DMDD), and Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD), according to authorities. If you think you see her, Clayton County police ask that you call their department at 770-477-3550 or dial 911.