MISSING: Atlanta woman ,76, last seen in west Atlanta

article

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit are seeking assistance locating 76-year-old Katherine Warthen.

She was last seen earlier around 3 a.m. by her husband in the 1800 block of S. Gordon Street SW in west Atlanta.

She is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has the name "Chris" tattooed on her left arm and she was wearing a black leather coat with a hoodie, gray pants and white shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone who has seen Katherine, or knows of her whereabouts, to contact 911 immediately or the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.