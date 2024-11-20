MISSING: Atlanta woman ,76, last seen in west Atlanta
ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit are seeking assistance locating 76-year-old Katherine Warthen.
She was last seen earlier around 3 a.m. by her husband in the 1800 block of S. Gordon Street SW in west Atlanta.
She is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has the name "Chris" tattooed on her left arm and she was wearing a black leather coat with a hoodie, gray pants and white shoes.
Investigators are asking anyone who has seen Katherine, or knows of her whereabouts, to contact 911 immediately or the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).