Falcons, defensive coordinator fined over Shedeur Sanders prank call

The Brief The NFL has fined the Falcons and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich thousands of dollars over a prank call sent last week to then-NFL draft prospect Shedeur Sanders. The league said the fine was for failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information. The team admitted its connection with the prank over the weekend, saying Ulbrich's son came upon Sanders' phone number on an iPad and gave the number to a friend.



NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed that the league has fined the team $250,000 and Ulbrich $100,000 for "failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information" that was sent ahead of the NFL Draft.

The backstory:

On Sunday, the Falcons released a statement saying 21-year-old Jax Ulbrich "unintentionally came across the draft contact phone number for Shedeur Sanders off an open iPad while visiting his parent’s home and wrote the number down to later conduct a prank call."

Though Jax Ulbrich provided the number, he was sitting beside an unidentified friend who actually made the call to Sanders, the son of the Colorado Buffaloes coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

In the call, Jax Ulbrich’s friend identified himself as New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and told Sanders he had been drafted by the Saints before ending the call.

Jax Ulbrich posted an apology on his Instagram account, saying that he "made a tremendous mistake."

"I’m so sorry I took away from your moment, it was childish and selfish," the post read. I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed up with that moment. Thank you for accepting my call earlier today, I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.

The Falcons said Jeff Ulbrich was unaware of the data exposure or the prank until after the fact.

What they're saying:

"We appreciate the NFL's swift and thorough review of last week's data exposure and the event that transpired due to it," the Falcons organization said in a statement. "We were proactive in addressing the situation internally and cooperated fully with the league throughout the process, and accept the discipline levied to Coach Jeff Ulbrich and the organization. We are confident in our security policies and practices and will continue to emphasize adherence to them with our staff whether on or off premises. Additionally, the Ulbrich family is working with the organization to participate in community service initiatives in relation to last week's matter."

The other side:

After he was drafted as the No. 144 overall pick in the draft by the Browns, Sanders called the prank "childish" but said that it didn't affect him.

"It didn’t really have no impact on me because it was just like, OK. I don’t feed into negativity or I don’t feed into that stuff," Sanders said Saturday after being drafted. "... This is what it is. I think, of course, it’s childish, of course I feel like it was a childish act, but everybody do childish things here and there."