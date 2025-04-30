Coweta County man charged with felony for shooting girlfriend's dog, police say

article

A Coweta County man is in custody facing a felony charge after officials say he shot his girlfriend's dog four times.

Investigators say the animal had to be euthanized due to the injuries it suffered.

What we know:

According to Grantville police, Ethan Garrett Thompson was angry because the dog, which had recently been adopted, because the animal had gone to the bathroom in the house.

While in his recliner, Thompson reportedly took his rifle and shot the dog four times. The animal was locked in a kennel at the time.

The dog, described by police as an adult mixed terrier, was taken to a vet for treatment, but its injuries were too severe.

What's next:

Police charged Thompson with felony animal cruelty. Authorities say they are looking into additional charges.