MISSING: 68-year-old Atlanta woman last seen leaving for Atlanta airport

The Atlanta Police Department's Adult Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public's help in locating 68-year-old Venis Allen, who has been missing since Aug. 19.

Ms. Allen was last seen at 1881 Myrtle Drive SW before taking an Uber to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for a scheduled flight. She is described as 5-feet-1-inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding Ms. Allen’s whereabouts to contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Department’s Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.