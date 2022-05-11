Missing 59-year-old man last seen at Cherokee County church

Cherokee County deputies are asking for residents to be on the lookout for a missing 59-year-old man.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said Jackie Ingram was last seen on Saturday at Sutallee Baptist Church in White, Georgia.

He has brown hair and may have a clean-shaven face, law enforcement said. He is 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds and officials said he was wearing blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.