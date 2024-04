article

A 34-year-old Acworth man is missing, according to Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Abel Mwakipiti Kigwila was last seen at his home in Acworth on March 31. He is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen in a white jacket, black shirt and black pants.

If you have information pertaining to his whereabouts please call the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office at 770-928-0239 or 911.