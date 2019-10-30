Missing 3-year-old NC girl found safe day after vanishing from home

article

A missing 3-year-old girl out of Scotland County, North Carolina has been found Thursday morning and is OK, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey told local media WPDE that the Amber Alert for Allyson Nicole Oxendine will be canceled.

Deputies spent more than 12 hours searching near Hunt Drive and Marston Road in the Laurel Hill area of Scotland County. She had been last seen in the area of 10041 Hunt Rd Laurel Hill Wednesday afternoon.

The girl's father told local media that while he was outside at the clothesline, she disappeared from their back yard. Sheriff Kersey said the father searched for her for about 45 minutes but was unable to find her.

Several law enforcement agencies, rescue teams, and fire departments participated in this search.

Oxendine will be examined at a local Scotalnd County hospital to make sure she is alright. Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff`s Office at 910-276-3385.