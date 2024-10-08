MISSING: 20-year-old female missing in Gwinnett County, last seen by mom in August

article

Gwinnett County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old woman.

Janai Rae Gibson was reported missing by her mother on Oct. 5. According to her mother, the last time she saw Janai was on Aug. 24. Although Janai no longer lives with her mother, her absence and lack of contact are unusual, raising concerns for her safety.

Janai is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Janai’s whereabouts is urged to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.