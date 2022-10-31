MISSING: 14-year-old Smyrna girl gone since Oct. 26

article

Police have been searching for a 14-year-old Smyrna girl for almost a week with no luck.

Myaail Jeffers was reported missing Wednesday night. Investigators said the teen may have run away from her home on Belmont Place SE then.

Police described her as a young Black girl, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie that has assorted colors on it.

Officers said this is the hoodie Myaail was last seen wearing. (Credit: Smyrna Police Department)

If you see the teen, or know information on her whereabouts, you can call 911 or the Smyrna Police Department directly at 770-434-6666.