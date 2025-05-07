Missing: 14-year-old missing in Rockdale County, sheriff's office says

article

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen on May 3.

What we know:

Jasmine Rebecka Durden was reported missing over the weekend. She is described as a white female with blue eyes and ginger hair. Jasmine stands approximately 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

At the time of her disappearance, she was last seen wearing black pants, a tie-dye hoodie, black and white shoes, and may have been carrying a purple and black bookbag. Investigators believe she may be in or have connections to Carroll County.

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone with information on Jasmine’s whereabouts to contact the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. The case number is 2559552.

Tips should be directed to Investigator Belmina Kec at 770-278-8186 or via email at belmina.kec@rockdalecountyga.gov.