A 12-year-old girl named Haley is missing in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County police say Haley was last seen Sunday morning leaving the 3900 block of Waldrop Lane near Waldrop Road and the South River.

She is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was wearing a purple shirt, red pants and carrying a clear book bag.

If you have seenher or know where she is, please call 770-724-7710.