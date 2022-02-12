Police issue Mattie's Call for 11-year-old girl last seen at her home in Clayton County

article

Police in Clayton County said an 11-year-old girl is missing after she was last seen at her home on Friday night.

Police said Aliyah Ransom was last seen at 9:30 p.m., at her home in Morrow. Police learned she was missing after responding early Saturday morning to the 6000 block of Trammell Road.

Police said Ransom is diagnosed with ADHD.

Police said the girl has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 120 pounds, and is 4-foot-3.

Ransom was seen wearing light blue jeans pants, a black hoodie and black slides. Her hairstyle was tied in a bun.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Aliyah Ransom should call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE