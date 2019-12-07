Miss Universe host Steve Harvey speaks to FOX 5 Atlanta

The countdown is on for the Miss Universe Competition which is broadcast Sunday evening from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

That broadcast can be caught on FOX 5 Atlanta.

The competition starts on Sunday night at 7 p.m.

Host Steve Harvey sat down for a one-on-one interview with FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor.

He recalls the mistake that made him go viral.

Overall, Steve said announcing the wrong winner in 2015 was a blessing in disguise because it expanded his brand on a global level.

He said there were over 4 billion Google searches of his name around the world within 48 hours of the incident.